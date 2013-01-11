All escape, but home badly damaged after central Toledo fire - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

All escape, but home badly damaged after central Toledo fire

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Everyone in the house escaped a fire on Ayers late Thursday.

Crews were called to the central Toledo home around 11:30 p.m. 

Investigators say the fire was an accident and that it started in a bedroom on the second floor.

There is significant damage to the home.

