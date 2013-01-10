Browns tap Toledo native Chudzinski for head coach, parents react

CLEVELAND, OH (Toledo News Now) It looks like one of Toledo's own will be the next head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

Gary and Ruth Chudzinski are very proud and extremely excited as their son, Rob, has been named Head Coach of his and the family's favorite team, the Browns.

They said they can remember when Rob was growing up, pretending to be Ozzie Newsome, and playing for the Browns.

"Ozzie Newsome, Ozzie was his man," Gary said. "Rob was a tight end, he loved that position."

They said they were pleasantly surprised when they found out Rob was named the new Browns Head Coach.

"Tremendously proud of our son. He called us and we could tell his excitement over the phone," said Ruth.

At Chud's Grille in Fremont, which is operated by relatives of Chudzinski, the hiring sparked plenty of discussion by Browns fans during lunchtime on Friday.

"I like to see the local guys do good," said Howard Stierwalt. "I'm hoping he can succeed. He's got his work cut out for him."

"I think it's wonderful. This team deserves to go to the Super Bowl," added Kari Carnicom.

The Browns have been searching for a coach since firing head coach Pat Shurmur and general manager Tom Heckert Dec. 31st.

Chudzinski will become the Browns' sixth full-time coach since 1999, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday night on the condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the hiring.

The 44-year-old Chudzinski has spent the past two seasons with the Panthers. He has had two previous stints with the Browns as an assistant coach.

Chudzinski has strong ties to Toledo - he was born and raised in the area and went to St. John's High School. Chudzinski, who rooted for the Browns as a kid, interviewed with the team on Wednesday. He has spent the past two years working with quarterback Cam Newton.

