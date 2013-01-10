Local woman battling cancer will meet reality star

It has been quite the week for Josie Langsdorf.

The 40-year-old from Monclova Township has been battling lung cancer for more than two years. The mother of two girls found out recently that her cancer is terminal.

One night, while watching some reality television with her daughter Ashley, Langsdorf took a liking to Scott Disick, the love interest of Kourtney Kardashian.

"My mom was like, ‘Oh my God! I would just love to hang out with Scott!'" Ashley explained. Langsford thought he seemed like a fun guy to do a shot with. Why not put it on the bucket list?

So the pair got on Twitter, a site Langsdorf was previously unfamiliar with, and got to work. One tweet turned into thousands of re-tweets by locals and even celebrities, morning show anchors, and athletes. The "#JosiesBucketList" hashtag got so big, Langsdorf herself joined Twitter.

First the Twitter campaign started, then it was the outpouring of support from the community. But it was about 4 a.m. on Saturday the 5th when she got a phone call from a friend while she was sound asleep.

"When I heard the phone ring, I was like, 'Uh oh!'" Langsdorf says. "When I answered it, she goes, 'I'm sorry to wake you up but, he tweeted you back' and I'm like, 'He did?!"

When Disick found out about Josie's wish to meet him, he responded on Twitter with this: "Would love to meet u if I'm really on this bucket list."

Since that early morning call, Josie has been in contact with producers from "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" to help make this wish come true.

Josie says, "We have a couple ideas, they're both fantastic ideas. So either way, that's where we're at. It's going to happen and we're just trying to make dates and times work with Scott's people and with him."

Josie's just one phone call away from knowing when it will all take place. Now all she can think about is the big meeting. "What am I going to wear? What's he going to say when he hears this voice? I'm going to have to tell him I have a paralyzed vocal cord, I'm sorry!"

But she has her theory as to why Scott and his crew will come here, rather than the other way around. "I think if they came here, it would be because of the community support," says Langford, "and he wants to show that he appreciates that."

A week ago, Josie never thought her dream would become a reality. She gives credit to the people who made it all possible. First and foremost, that starts with her daughter Ashley and the kids at Anthony Wayne High School.

But what is all so exciting, is also bittersweet.

"I never in a million years dreamed I would meet Scott Disick, ever. But I also never dreamed in a million years I'd have lung cancer. So I guess, it's kind of bittersweet for me because I am very excited about this, I'm just sad that it's on these terms. But, for a while, I'll definitely have my mind off cancer."

You can follow Josie's journey online through her Twitter feed.

