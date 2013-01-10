Does It Work: Perfect Tortilla Pan

Toledo resident Shawn Sirkin reached to Call 11 for Action after she noticed bed bugs crawling on the drapes and walls at the Sunset Motel off Telegraph Road. She said when she reached out to the health department she was told they didn’t have the funds to tackle the problem.

Toledo resident reaches out to Call 11 For Action after finding bed bugs at local motel

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

Fremont man, scammed out of $8,000, warning others of online scammers

(Toledo News Now) - Makers of Perfect Tortilla Pan say shells bake perfectly into these taco-salad forming bowls, but Does It Work?

Makers have many convinced this is the way to eat tacos and so much more with these bowl-sized creations. Eddie Adkisson is willing to see if this product has enough crunch to pass the Does It Work test.

"This is just too easy," Adkisson said.

It's very simple to put in soft tortilla shells. Meeting in the middle, the oven timer is set for eight minutes.

"Now, I wonder how hot these are?" said Adkisson.

They're not too hot and it's not too hard to pop out the shells from the tins.

Adkisson starts stuffing the shells. He found one pound of ground beef easily filled the four tortilla pans. He loaded them up just to see if the shells can really handle all the fix-ins, like the box shows.

"It's everything I think they've advertised," said Adkisson after completing a taste test.

It doesn't take long to cook, it's easy to clean, and these pans don't take up much space. Plus, you get four for $10. These pans could really put some new flavor into your tried and true tacos.

"I really think this is an 'A,'" said Adkisson.

Could it be? The Perfect Tortilla Pan is perfect? Perhaps. It easily aces this Does It Work test.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.