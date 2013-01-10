Maumee doctor faces 3 new federal charges

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - An indictment just came out with more criminal accusations against a Maumee doctor containing new federal charges.

In November 2012, Dr. Barry Deran, 54, was charged with prescription drug trafficking. Now, the U.S. Attorney's Office says Deran is charged with three additional federal counts for conspiracy, making false statements to obtain guns, and unlawfully dealing in firearms.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, between August 2010 and May 2011, Deran purchased 11 firearms from an Arizona-based Internet dealer and falsely identified the buyer as someone else to get them himself. Deran had been prohibited from possessing, using, obtaining or carrying deadly weapons by a Lucas County Common Pleas Court civil protection order.

"The laws are very clear about who is forbidden from carrying firearms, and this defendant fell into that category," said Steven Dettelbach, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio. "We will aggressively pursue those who would violate our nation's firearms laws."

The ATF in Toledo is still investigating the case.

If convicted, Deran's sentence will be determined by the court after reviewing factors unique to the case, including his prior criminal record, his role in the offense and characteristics of the violation. In all cases, the sentence will not exceed the statutory maximum. In most cases, it will be less than the maximum.

