Awww... Baby gibbon born at Toledo Zoo

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - The Toledo Zoo announced the birth of a baby gibbon Thursday. The baby was born on Nov. 27, but the zoo is just now making it public.

The gender has not yet been determined as zoo staff say they are allowing the mother Hue (pronounced "way") and the baby to bond without human intervention. It is the third baby for Hue and father Batu.

The group, including Batu and Hue's other two offspring, are on exhibit together in the Zoo's Primate Forest. Hue and her baby are easy to spot because both are cream-colored, while the other gibbons (all males) are black.

Zoo staff say the arrival is important for the preservation of this species, which is critically endangered and faces extinction.

