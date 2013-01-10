Homeowner was just moving in before south Toledo fire

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Fire crews say an overnight house fire in south Toledo appears to be an accident.

No on was injured.

The fire happened around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of Waverly near Nebraska. The home owner had just started moving in, according to fire crews.

Most of the damage is in the back of the house.

A cause has not yet been revealed.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.