Oregon school board to vote on president, levy

OREGON, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - The Oregon School Board meets Thursday to vote on a president and vice president.

Currently the president is PJ Kapfhammer.

Board members will be asked to vote, and a majority is needed to be selected.

Also on the agenda is a resolution to put a renewal levy on the May ballot. Read more about that here: Oregon school board to renew levy.

The meeting takes place at 7:30 p.m. at Clay High School.

