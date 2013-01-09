Oregon school board to renew levy

OREGON, OH (Toledo News Now) – The Oregon school board is planning for an important decision by voters set for the May ballot.

The board is looking at a permanent improvement levy, where money generated would go toward maintenance of the buildings, buses, or textbooks.

The school board will vote – the first of two required – Thursday night to get the levy on the ballot. The second vote will be January 22.

But it's not really a new tax. There is currently a permanent improvement levy that expires next year. A renewal needs to be passed this year to keep the revenue flowing. The levy would be for two mills – the same as it currently is.

Superintendent Mike Zalar said voters have never rejected this renewal before.

"But it's not a new tax, and we certainly feel like the money has been spent very well the past five years," he said. "And we think it has certainly enhanced the quality of our district."

