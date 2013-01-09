Expect a wet Thursday, Friday brings warmer weather

The January warm up kicks in Friday afternoon.

Low temperatures will drop into the mid-20s overnight. There will be areas of fog by daybreak.

You can expect a chilly Thursday. It will become mostly cloudy with an east breeze helping to hold temperatures in the upper 30s for highs.

Rain is likely Thursday night and early Friday morning. This rain could be heavy at times. The bulk of Friday will be dry, windy and much warmer. Highs will climb into the upper 50s by late in the day.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.