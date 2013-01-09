Expect a wet Thursday, Friday brings warmer weather

The January warm up kicks in Friday afternoon.
Low temperatures will drop into the mid-20s overnight. There will be areas of fog by daybreak.
You can expect a chilly Thursday. It will become mostly cloudy with an east breeze helping to hold temperatures in the upper 30s for highs.
Rain is likely Thursday night and early Friday morning. This rain could be heavy at times. The bulk of Friday will be dry, windy and much warmer. Highs will climb into the upper 50s by late in the day.
Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.