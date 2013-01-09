Local cop offers free gun class for teachers

MAUMEE, OH (Toledo News Now) – A local law enforcement officer came up with his own response to the Sandy Hook School shooting: He and another gun instructor are offering free training to teachers and administrators.

They call themselves the Gun Teachers.

Although teachers can't legally take guns onto school property, but their hope is that if they know how to use them, they may be able to prevent a tragedy.

Officer Joe Ball, also a regional SWAT team leader, already teaches a training course for women at Shooters of Maumee. He is now extending the class to teachers and school administrators for two sessions on January 19 and March 2, free of charge.

The course should get teachers up to speed on how to use a gun, legal ramifications, and what to do in case there's ever an active killer on school grounds.

"There are educators out there that want to be trained," Ball said. "They want to be able to protect the children…They love those children."

The course will have up to nine hours of classroom training the first day, and then 3-4 hours in the gun range the second day.

Participants will complete enough training to receive a Concealed Carry permit.

"This is just the infancy of this," said Keith Helminski, of Shooters of Maumee. "You are going to see a lot more facilities that are going to come forward with this."

There will be a $25 fee for course materials, but the rest is free.

To sign up for the course, visit the Gun Teachers' website here.

