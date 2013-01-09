Council member, president could face disciplinary actions for 'violations'

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Will there be any political fallout for members of Toledo City Council for not going along with a party endorsement for filling the vacant Council seat?

On Tuesday, City Council President Joe McNamara and Councilman Mike Craig voted for Jack Ford, instead of Shaun Enright, who was recommended for the appointment by the Lucas County Democratic Party. Enright got the endorsement on the third vote by Council, with Republican George Sarantou casting a sixth vote for Enright, giving him the necessary number of votes.

Party Chairman Ron Rothenbuhler says discussions have begun on possible disciplinary actions against McNamara and Craig for potential violations of party bylaws. That could include McNamara being removed from the party's executive committee.

McNamara is also considering running for mayor this year, but his actions could hurt his chances of securing a party endorsement should he decide to enter the race.

