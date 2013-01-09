Monopoly: New game pieces on the way

Monopoly® has been entertaining families for nearly 80 years but in this day in age, no token is safe.
Don't leave this one to chance!
It is now up to you to save your favorite game piece. One of the eight originals will soon be replaced by a new token in town.
Old tokens: car, thimble, boot, Scottie dog, battleship, hat, wheelbarrow
New tokens: robot, diamond ring, cat, helicopter, guitar
Do not pass go, do not collect $200. Just head over to Facebook and cast your vote now on which token you want to see stick around.
