Don't Waste Your Money: Prices expected to rise in 2013

Toledo resident Shawn Sirkin reached to Call 11 for Action after she noticed bed bugs crawling on the drapes and walls at the Sunset Motel off Telegraph Road. She said when she reached out to the health department she was told they didn’t have the funds to tackle the problem.

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

(Toledo News Now) - The good news: If you are in the market for an iPhone 5, prices are coming down as Apple gets ready to sell them later this year. The bad news: Prices for just about everything else are going up.

Forget about all the fighting in Washington, and how much your taxes will be going up in 2013. Many other things are going up in price this year, no matter what Congress ultimately works out.



Days Of Falling Prices Are Over



Consumers have become accustomed to falling prices in recent years, especially when it comes to flat-screen television and electronics.



But those days are coming to an end, according to Deal News.com, which says new technology and higher costs are sending many prices up in 2013.



It says look for prices to rise on the following:

-New cars, thanks to tougher fuel efficiency rules.



-Beef, chicken, and dairy products, as a result of last year's drought.

-Breakfast cereal, again, due to the drought.



-Big screen HDTVs, as more TVs over 40 inches add Internet "smart" technology.

-iPhone accessories, because of Apple's new smaller Lightning connector that other companies are not duplicating by the millions yet.

-Smart phones, as more carriers reduce subsidies, making fewer phones available for $199.



-Desktop and laptop computers, as low budget PCs have mostly been replaced by tablets. PCs that remain will be more expensive.

-Anything made with copper, which continues to soar in price. That will make plumbing even more expensive.



Doesn't That Stink?



From the "doesn't that stink" file comes fewer daily deals in 2013.

Deal News says so many salons and restaurants have lost money by using daily deals sites, they won't do it again. So try to forget the half-priced haircuts, manicures, and meals.

The report says many deal sites are moving towards product deals, such as one-day flash sales. You will still get a good price, but you will have to order an actual product to benefit.



Tuition, Of Course



Finally, Deal News says watch for rising college tuition in the coming year, especially at public colleges and universities, as states cut back their subsidies. Public universities are expected to raise tuition and fees more than 4 percent.



So be prepared to pay more in 2013 for a variety of goods, so you don't waste your money.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.