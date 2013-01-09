Salon owner who jumped out window due back in court Jan. 23

Matthew Gonzalez, who owns the Matthew Vincente Salon on Garden Road, is due back in court Jan. 23.

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - A local salon owner who jumped out of a window to avoid talking to police appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.

Matthew Gonzalez owns the Matthew Vincente Salon on Garden Road.

Gonzalez is charged with tampering with evidence after police say he jumped out of a second-story window during questioning and threw his phone so it could not be used as evidence. Police say the phone was never recovered.

He is also accused of peeping on a 17-year-old girl while she was tanning and is charged with pandering obscenity.

His arraignment was continued until Jan. 23 so his attorney could have more time to look over the case.

Gonzalez remains in jail.

