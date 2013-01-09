Toledo firefighter due in court for multiple charges

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - A Toledo firefighter will appear in court Wednesday afternoon, facing multiple criminal charges related to a recent crash.

Police say Paul Heiss, 31, was involved in a hit-and-run when he was off duty.

Heiss is charged with OVI, leaving the scene of an accident and disorderly conduct while intoxicated.

Stay with Toledo News Now for the latest on his courtroom appearance.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.