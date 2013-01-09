Weekend will be cool with chances for rain and thunderstorms

Scattered showers are likely this evening with a rumble of thunder possible.

Cooler weather will continue Saturday as winds off the lake and bay continue. Saturday morning still looks like it may remain dry with a chance of showers picking up through the day.

The best chance of heavier rain and thunderstorms will come Saturday night and into Sunday morning. At this point much of Sunday afternoon may be dry, breezy and warmer.

The timing is becoming more clear. Be sure to check the FIRST ALERT Hour-by-Hour to help plan your weekend.

Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app.

