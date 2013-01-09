First Alert Forecast: Overcast, cool & hazy tonight

Tonight that chilly lake breeze will continue on. Expect overcast skies with lows falling into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Some light haze to patchy fog will develop overnight.
Sunday will start mild and hazy with temperatures in the low 40s with a cool breeze. Warmer air moves in with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder through the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Next Week: Chances for warmth, rain and more cool lake breeze days.
