First Alert Forecast: Light haze with an isolated sprinkle this morning

Haze with some light patchy fog is possible to develop through the morning with an isolated light rain chance through daybreak. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the morning, with a better chance for a little sun near lunch.
\A warm breeze will bring highs near 60 today. Rain chances pick up past dinner time and into the overnight as lows only drop into the mid 40s.
Light to moderate rain comes to a close by daybreak Tuesday morning. Skies will become partly cloudy late tomorrow with a cool lake breeze and highs in the 50s.
