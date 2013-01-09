First Alert Forecast: Wintry weather holds on, snow and rain midweek possible

Mostly cloudy with a few light flurries possible early on your Saturday. Light northeast winds could blow the heavy snowfall from Friday, so watch for drifting in rural areas. High, 30 degrees. Mostly cloudy overnight, with snow falling before dawn. The overnight low hits 19 degrees.

More snow is possible overnight and into Sunday. Accumulations could add up to 1-3 inches of heavy wet snow. Sunday's high still hovers 30 degrees.

Temps warm up to the low 40's by midweek with a good chance of rain by Wednesday and Thursday.

Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert

