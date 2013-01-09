First Alert Forecast: Winter weather returns with Monday snow showers

It's back to winter weather with scattered snow showers expected Monday.

Accumulations will be light with most places seeing an inch or less.

Tuesday will be a colder day with highs in the 20's but lots of sunshine.

A windy warm-up mid-week pushes highs into the 40's Wednesday before much colder air returns Friday.

Super Bowl Sunday could feature snow this year, stay tuned!

FIRST ALERT DAYS: Friday will mark the beginning of an overall colder month ahead in February.

Highs will struggle into the lower 20's.

Sunday we are watching the potential for accumulating snow.

Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert

On Twitter: