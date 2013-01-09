First Alert Forecast: Windy and warm Sunday ahead of wet Monday

Saturday night will remain mild and partly cloudy. Lows drop to the lower 50s.

Sunday will be partly sunny with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Expect highs in the upper 70s with a rain threat holding off past sunset.

Monday will be a cool, gloomy and damp day. Scattered showers start early on and continue through the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Next Week: Much cooler weather shows up early week.

