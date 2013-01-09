First Alert Forecast: Scattered rain and gusty winds

Scattered rain showers will be expected this morning with a very warm feel out the door with temperatures in the 50s.

Rain chances will taper off near midday with dry and breezy weather this afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies with winds gusting to 30 mph this afternoon. Highs today will be in the upper 50s but turn cooler into the afternoon.

Rain returns late on Wednesday and into Thursday. Very brisk, wet and blustery conditions on Thursday with the threat of snow developing late Thursday and into Friday morning. Slushy snow accumulation possible.

Sunshine and dry weather Saturday and Sunday. Spring warmth surges back into Sunday with highs near 70 degrees.

Tuesday: morning showers, cloudy and breezy. Highs upper 50s.

Wednesday: showers likely, chilly breeze. Highs mid/upper 40s.

Thursday: rain likely, possibly mixing with snow. Highs low/mid 40s.

Friday: chance of light rain/snow. Highs mid 40s.

Saturday: partly sunny, mild. Highs mid 50s.

Sunday: partly sunny, warming up. Highs around 70.

