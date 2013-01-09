First Alert Forecast: Welcome to summer!

Welcome to summer! A terrific Wednesday will be expected.

Mostly clear, calm and cool this morning with temperatures in the 50s early today.

Bright sunshine into the afternoon with highs today reaching toward 80 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday and Friday.

After a warmer and more humid end to the work week, temperatures take a slide into the weekend with highs falling back into the 70s.

Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert

On Twitter: