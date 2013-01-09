First Alert Forecast: Week starts cool before end of week warm-up

A cool June breeze will continue the first few days this week with highs in the lower 70s Monday and Tuesday.
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be dry.
Classic summer heat doesn't return until Thursday, along with a humid feeling and chance for thunderstorms.
Highs will be in the 80's through the upcoming weekend.
