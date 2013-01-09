First Alert Forecast: Week starting cool but warming up by next weekend

Big swings in the temperatures are coming this week with a cool start but a major warm-up by next weekend!

A northerly wind and a few showers are possible Monday.

Tuesday highs will drop into the upper 60's, staying there through Wednesday.

By next weekend a surge of warmer air returns with highs well into the 80's Saturday and Sunday.

It is possible this warm-up could bring our first 90 degree day of the year!

