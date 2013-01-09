First Alert Forecast: Week starting cool but warming up by next weekend

Big swings in the temperatures are coming this week with a cool start but a major warm-up by next weekend!
A northerly wind and a few showers are possible Monday.
Tuesday highs will drop into the upper 60's, staying there through Wednesday.
By next weekend a surge of warmer air returns with highs well into the 80's Saturday and Sunday.
It is possible this warm-up could bring our first 90 degree day of the year!
