First Alert Forecast: Week starting cool but warming up by next - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

First Alert Forecast: Week starting cool but warming up by next weekend

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(WTOL) -

Big swings in the temperatures are coming this week with a cool start but a major warm-up by next weekend!

A northerly wind and a few showers are possible Monday.

Tuesday highs will drop into the upper 60's, staying there through Wednesday.

By next weekend a surge of warmer air returns with highs well into the 80's Saturday and Sunday.

It is possible this warm-up could bring our first 90 degree day of the year!

Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app#WTOLFirstAlert

On Twitter:

Related links:

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly