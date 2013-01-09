First Alert Forecast: Week ahead will be warmest of year so far

Our warmest stretch of warm weather so far this year is set to arrive this week. For some, it will mean turning on the A/C.

Comfortable highs and sunny weather is expected Monday, topping out in the lower 70's.

A surge of warmer air arrives Tuesday and Wednesday will push highs well into the 80's.

Windy conditions are also likely.

A weak cold front may generate a few thunderstorms Thursday evening but will certainly bring cooler weather into the weekend.

Highs return back to the 70's with scattered thundershowers possible Saturday and Sunday.

