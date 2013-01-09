First Alert Forecast: Warm weather preludes rain chances later i - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

First Alert Forecast: Warm weather preludes rain chances later in the week

Mostly clear skies with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s this morning. Another sunny and bright afternoon. 

Warmer weather will continue to dominate with highs near 80 degrees. 

Rain chances will be expected late in the work week for Thursday and Friday.  Highs will be in the 70s. 

Likely rain chances will continue for Saturday with highs in the 70s. Dry weather will return Sunday.

