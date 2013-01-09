First Alert Forecast: Rain chances return this week

Dry and mild weather is expected Tuesday. Highs will be in the 70s with an east breeze developing through the afternoon.
It should be dry first thing Wednesday morning, then rain moves in from the south by afternoon. This will turn into a real soaker through the afternoon and into Wednesday night. Rain totals will likely reach 1-2" by midday Thursday.
Temperatures will be near normal readings for Memorial Day Weekend. At this point there will be a chance of showers each day. Stay with the First Alert Team for updates as the weekend approaches.
