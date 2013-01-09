First Alert Forecast: Today to be pleasant spring day!

Partly sunny skies today with dry weather expected along with highs into the upper 70s. This is the beginning of a warm up that will bring upper 80s into the area by Saturday.
Temperatures will reach to 90 degrees for the first time this season on Sunday. Sunny and dry weather will be expected this weekend.
The heat wave ahead will continue into early next week with highs in the low 90s.
