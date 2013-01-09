First Alert Forecast: Warm weather on the horizon - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

First Alert Forecast: Warm weather on the horizon

Dry weather continues Wednesday.  Highs will warm into the middle 60s.  

Rain becomes likely by daybreak Thursday.  Rain should last most of the day with highs in the 50s.

A nice warm up can be expected this weekend.  By Sunday afternoon highs may reach well into the 70s.  80s will be possible next Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday:  partly sunny, very dry.  Highs mid 60s.

Thursday:  rain likely, cool breeze.  Highs in the 50s.

Friday:  slight chance of showers.  Highs low 60s.

Saturday:  partly sunny, warmer.  Highs around 70.

Sunday:  partly sunny, warmer.  Highs mid 70s.

