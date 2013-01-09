First Alert Forecast: Cool, breezy feel; humidity to rise at end of week

Widely scattered showers are likely this evening. A rumble of thunder is possible.

Wednesday will begin with some sunshine. It will be cooler and breezy with skies again clouding up into the afternoon. You can expect the coolest day of the week with highs near 70. Thursday highs will warm into the mid and upper 70s.

The weather will become more humid Friday as southwest winds push highs to near 80. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday and Saturday with downpours possible. At least a chance of showers may linger through the weekend.

