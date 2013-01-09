First Alert Forecast: Thundershowers possible Sunday afternoon

A summer-like weekend continues with scattered thundershowers possible on Sunday afternoon. A few may be strong with gusty winds and very heavy downpours. Most likely timing is between 2 - 8 p.m.



A cold front rushes in early Monday morning bringing less humid and cooler air for much of the week ahead.

Highs will largely remain in the 70's with comfortable overnight lows.

Warmer weather returns in time for next weekend.

