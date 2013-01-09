First Alert Forecast: Thundershowers possible overnight

A few thundershowers are possible late overnight but the rest of our Fourth of July holiday looks more dry and than wet.

A breeze off Lake Erie will keep a lid on highs in the lower 80s.

By Wednesday a warmer wind could push highs closer to 90 degrees.

A system to watch Thursday could bring heavy thundershowers, followed by a cold front Friday that could bring scattered strong storms.

More mild air sweeps in for the weekend.

