First Alert Forecast: Thundershowers possible overnight

A few thundershowers are possible late overnight but the rest of our Fourth of July holiday looks more dry and than wet.
A breeze off Lake Erie will keep a lid on highs in the lower 80s.
By Wednesday a warmer wind could push highs closer to 90 degrees.
A system to watch Thursday could bring heavy thundershowers, followed by a cold front Friday that could bring scattered strong storms.
More mild air sweeps in for the weekend.
