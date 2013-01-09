First Alert Forecast: Temperatures will warm up this week

Monday will still be a cool day but dry weather will allow for more melting of weekend ice and snow during the afternoon.

Highs this week will turn downright mild by Wednesday, surging into the 40s and even low 50s potentially.

Rain shower chances will increase late Wednesday and Thursday. A return to normal, highs in the 30s by the weekend.

