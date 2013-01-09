First Alert Forecast: Temperatures will warm up this week

Monday will still be a cool day but dry weather will allow for more melting of weekend ice and snow during the afternoon.
Highs this week will turn downright mild by Wednesday, surging into the 40s and even low 50s potentially.
Rain shower chances will increase late Wednesday and Thursday. A return to normal, highs in the 30s by the weekend.
Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert
On Twitter:
Related links:
Follow WTOL:
Download our app here.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.