First Alert Forecast: Sunny weekend but lake breeze keeps us cool

Bright sunshine can be expected through the weekend.
Morning low temperatures will be near 20 degrees.
Afternoon highs will be controlled by a northeast breeze on Saturday and an east breeze on Sunday.
Lake shore areas and the Toledo metro area will feel a strong effect of the cold waters of Lake Erie.
The next storm system will bring a chance of light rain late Monday and into Tuesday.
Light snow chances and gloomy weather is possible on Wednesday.
