First Alert Forecast: Sunny weekend but lake breeze keeps us cool

Bright sunshine can be expected through the weekend.

Morning low temperatures will be near 20 degrees.

Afternoon highs will be controlled by a northeast breeze on Saturday and an east breeze on Sunday.

Lake shore areas and the Toledo metro area will feel a strong effect of the cold waters of Lake Erie.

The next storm system will bring a chance of light rain late Monday and into Tuesday.

Light snow chances and gloomy weather is possible on Wednesday.

