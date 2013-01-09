First Alert Forecast: Sunny weekend but lake breeze keeps us coo - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

First Alert Forecast: Sunny weekend but lake breeze keeps us cool

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(WTOL) -

Bright sunshine can be expected through the weekend.

Morning low temperatures will be near 20 degrees.

Afternoon highs will be controlled by a northeast breeze on Saturday and an east breeze on Sunday.

Lake shore areas and the Toledo metro area will feel a strong effect of the cold waters of Lake Erie.

The next storm system will bring a chance of light rain late Monday and into Tuesday.

Light snow chances and gloomy weather is possible on Wednesday.

Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app#WTOLFirstAlert

On Twitter:

Related links:

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly