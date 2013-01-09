First Alert Forecast: Sunny Sunday with mild breeze on the way

A few isolated showers will come to a close this evening as temperatures fall to the low 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will bring a nearly perfect summer day. Mostly sunny skies, a mild breeze with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Rain/storm chances hold off to late evening and overnight.

Monday may start with a few showers and end with partly sunny skies. Highs will reach the low 80s with just an isolated rain threat for evening fireworks!

Independence day will be warm and mild. An isolated storm/rain threat is possible for fireworks!

Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert

On Twitter: