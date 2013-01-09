First Alert Forecast: Sunday morning dry before possible afternoon showers

Saturday evening will remain dry and mild with temperatures falling to the mid 50s by overnight. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Sunday brings a split day; dry in the morning, stormy in the evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms rev up past noon and continue through the evening hours.

Highs will peak early in the day with mid 70s.

Memorial Day with be mostly dry with only an isolated rain chance early in the morning and late in the afternoon! Highs will be in the 70s again.

Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert

On Twitter: