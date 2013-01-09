First Alert Forecast: Summer heat and humidity returning this week

Less humid, comfortable July air will be short lived this week with heat and humidity returning this week.

Highs build well into the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday with little to no chance for rain.

By Thursday very muggy weather is back and will last through the upcoming weekend.

With the muggy feeling and highs in the 80's, scattered rounds of thunderstorms will be possible. Stay tuned this week!

