First Alert Forecast: Stormy night ahead of pleasant Sunday

Tonight a band of strong to potentially severe thunderstorms will blow through northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.
Fast storms will move through from 9 p.m.- 1 a.m. with straight line winds and an isolated tornado possible.
Overnight skies will become partly cloudy with lows near 60.
Sunday will be a bright and mild day. Expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.
Next Week: Remnants of Hurricane Nate will bring more rain and a short lived cool spell arrives by mid-week.
