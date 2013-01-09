First Alert Forecast: Stormy night ahead of pleasant Sunday

Tonight a band of strong to potentially severe thunderstorms will blow through northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

Fast storms will move through from 9 p.m.- 1 a.m. with straight line winds and an isolated tornado possible.

Overnight skies will become partly cloudy with lows near 60.

Sunday will be a bright and mild day. Expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

Next Week: Remnants of Hurricane Nate will bring more rain and a short lived cool spell arrives by mid-week.

