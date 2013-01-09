First Alert Forecast: Spring warm up, rainy week ahead

Partly sunny and mild today. Highs will top off in the mid 40's with light winds out of the west 5-10 mph. Overnight, chance of rain increases after midnight with the low in the mid 30's.
Monday is when the temperatures start to soar. Expect highs near 60 with scattered heavy rainfall through much of the day.
FIRST ALERT DAY: Tuesday will likely bring heavy rain and thunderstorms with record breaking warmth into the upper 60s. Watch for flooding rivers and ice jams.
