First Alert Forecast: Spring in Ohio - more sunshine, then snow and rain

Tonight will be clear, calm and cool as lows drop to near 20.

Another mostly sunny day is in store for Sunday. Highs will barely reach 40 before an afternoon light, cool lake breeze picks up.



Clouds will build in along with a more powerful lake breeze on Monday. Highs will reach near 40.



Next Week: Chances for rain/snow mix moves in Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert

On Twitter: