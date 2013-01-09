First Alert Forecast: Spring fever put on hold until Sunday

Spring fever is on hold for now. You will feel it again Sunday afternoon.

Tonight: partial clearing, low temperatures 15-20 degrees.

Saturday: becoming mostly cloudy, highs in the 30s. There is a chance of snow flurries or a few light snow showers in the evening and early nighttime.

Sunday: partly sunny, a pleasant afternoon. Spring fever returns!

Monday and Tuesday will bring unusually warm weather. Also the chance of heavy, soaking rains. Ice jams will be possible on rivers, creeks and streams. Those living in flood prone areas should pay close attention to the FIRST ALERT forecasts.

