First Alert Forecast: Soggy Saturday and a windy weekend, sunshine for the week ahead

Keep the umbrella with you today. Chance of showers through out the day, increasing into the evening. Watch for a chilly breeze off the lake and bay.

After sunset and through the nighttime a soaking rain is likely with the chance of embedded thunderstorms. Rain amounts over one inch will be possible by daybreak Sunday.

Gusty and mostly clear Sunday with west winds around 30 mph. Sunshine returns into the week with highs in the 50's.

