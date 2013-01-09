First Alert Forecast: Free falling temperatures tonight

Winds will diminish after sunset. A chilly night is ahead with lows reaching the 30s.
Wednesday will provide a great chance to get outdoors. Partly sunny, less wind with highs near 60.
ALERT DAYS are up for Thursday and Friday, but not for thunderstorms. The alert days are to prepare you for rainy, windy and cold weather. Rainfall may be extensive with over 3" possible by Saturday morning. Potential flooding needs to be monitored closely.
Tonight: partly cloudy, cold. Lows upper 30s.
Wednesday: partly sunny, mild. Highs around 60.
ALERT Thursday: heavy rain, windy and cold. Highs near 50.
ALERT Friday: heavy rain, windy and cold. Highs upper 40s.
Saturday: mostly cloudy, breezy, chance of showers. Highs mid 50s.
Sunday: partly sunny. Highs upper 50s.
