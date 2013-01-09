First Alert Forecast: Snow showers ending early tonight, breezy the next few days

Scattered snow showers will continue into early tonight. Only spotty, minor accumulations should be expected.

A relatively cold and breezy setting is expected Wednesday through Friday.

The weekend will be brighter and warmer. Highs will reach the upper 40s to around 50 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday an afternoon lake breezy is more likely to drop temperatures in lake shore communities.

