First Alert Forecast: Snow flurries ending early tonight

Snow flurries will diminish this evening, then partial clearing can be expected overnight. Lows will drop into the teens making icy spots possible on area roads.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and colder. Highs will be in the middle 20s.

You can expect a quick warm up Wednesday. It will be mostly cloudy and windy with highs climbing into the 40s.

Thursday will bring the return of snow showers with another cold front that is set to arrive. Light snow and much colder weather, possibly sub zero wind chills Friday morning will highlight our next First Alert Day. Wintry weather will be a concern Saturday and Sunday as well. Stay tuned for hour-by-hour forecasts as the weekend approaches.

The first few weeks of February could bring bitter cold and numerous chances of snow.

Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert

On Twitter: