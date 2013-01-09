First Alert Forecast: Snow chances higher north of state line

The best chance of snow this evening and tonight will be along and north of the state line. Snow amounts as expected have been much heavier across Hillsdale, Lenawee and Monroe counties in Michigan.

Overnight into Saturday morning there is a chance of some light snow and fog. Early morning travel plans should use caution. The remainder of Saturday is likely to be mostly cloudy and quiet.

Sunday a storm system riding up the Ohio river will bring a chance of rain and snow to northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Accumulating snow will be possible in the Toledo metro area. Travel plans for Sunday should pay attention to our continuously updated hour-by-hour forecast.

It will warm up into midweek with a good chance of rain by Wednesday and Thursday.

