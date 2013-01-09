First Alert Forecast: Frigid cold, the worst is yet to come

FIRST ALERT : Coldest of the weather is yet to come!

Frigid cold weather continues all week: Four days may have low temperatures below zero degrees.

The coldest night of the week will be Friday night when lows will approach 10 degrees below zero.

A breezy setting is likely tonight, Tuesday and Wednesday prompting a WIND CHILL ADVISORY from the National Weather Service.

Chances of snow this week include snow showers possible Wednesday and Friday.

The weekend will bring a possible snowstorm. We are looking closely at Saturday night and Sunday. Check back for updated forecasts from the FIRST ALERT Team.

