First Alert Forecast: Showers/thunderstorms ending overnight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms come to a close overnight. Lows fall in the 50s.
Memorial Day will be mostly dry with only an isolated rain chance early in the morning and late in the afternoon! Highs will be in the 70s again.
Chances of sunshine and showers are expected through much of the next 7 days.
Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert
On Twitter:
Related links:
Follow WTOL:
Download our app here.
Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.